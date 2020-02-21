Jay E. Mincks Sells 1,500 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NSP opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Insperity by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

