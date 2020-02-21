Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,852. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

