Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $428.44 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,895 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 4.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Accenture worth $428,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average of $198.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.17.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

