Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Western Union by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 169,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,683,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,647. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.