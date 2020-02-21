Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,150 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Mizuho lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,788,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,073. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

