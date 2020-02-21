Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 177,730 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 177,730 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Stryker worth $271,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

SYK stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.47. 1,006,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,953. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.08. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

