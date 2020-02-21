JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.62

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as low as $27.60. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 212,326 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $48.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.16.

About JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

