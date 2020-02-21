JMP Securities Lowers E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Market Perform

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4,166.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 228,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 223,548 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,368,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,814 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

