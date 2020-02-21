John Daunt Buys 5,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP John Daunt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00.

LQDT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 61,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,532. The firm has a market cap of $153.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.02. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Liquidity Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

