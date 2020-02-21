Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Photronics stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 379,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,114. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $967.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

