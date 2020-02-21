JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €144.22 ($167.70).

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €154.40 ($179.53) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €147.88 and its 200 day moving average is €139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a one year high of €154.25 ($179.36).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

