Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Raised to £107 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £105 ($138.12) to £107 ($140.75) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 9,100 ($119.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 7,545 ($99.25) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

