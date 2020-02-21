KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAR. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $22.52. 45,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

