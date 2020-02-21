Kcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $1.22 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX.

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

