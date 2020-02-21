Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €63.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Varta stock opened at €83.20 ($96.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 126.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.65. Varta has a one year low of €34.46 ($40.07) and a one year high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

