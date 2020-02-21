Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.13 ($87.36).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €60.74 ($70.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a 12-month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.75 and its 200 day moving average is €64.53.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

