KeyCorp Lowers Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $121.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $109.40 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

