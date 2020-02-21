KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.40

Media coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected KKR & Co Inc's analysis:

NYSE KKR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

