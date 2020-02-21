KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,087. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

