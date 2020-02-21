KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Announces $0.36 Semi-annual Dividend

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3566 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.05. KUMBA IRON OR/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.
About KUMBA IRON OR/S
