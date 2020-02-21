KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Announces $0.36 Semi-annual Dividend

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3566 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.05. KUMBA IRON OR/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

About KUMBA IRON OR/S

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

