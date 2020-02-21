L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Down to $24.60

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $24.60. L Brands shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 33,272,547 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 113.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 85,870 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 26,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 159.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

