La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded at TheStreet

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

LZB opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.68.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

