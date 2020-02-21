Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $61.79, 394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lanxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

