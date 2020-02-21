Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 6.6%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 1,283,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,305,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

LPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

