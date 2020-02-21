Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.30-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6-13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.02 billion.Leidos also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.30 to $5.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. Leidos has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra cut Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.46.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

