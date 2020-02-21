Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading Up 9.2%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.14, approximately 1,125,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 518,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

LILAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

