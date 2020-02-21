Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 747 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 185.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

SRE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.89. 1,147,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,147. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $116.36 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

