Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 864 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,634,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $3,282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,597,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,067,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

