Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 0.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

