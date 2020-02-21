Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $18.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $899.41. 17,568,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,702,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $606.22 and its 200-day moving average is $367.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total value of $5,725,614.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,677. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. New Street Research cut Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.47.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

