Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,421,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,447,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

