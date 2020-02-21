Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $186.27. 379,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,732. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $154.74 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day moving average of $172.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

