Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.58. 6,094,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

