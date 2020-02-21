Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.99 million.Livent also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Livent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 5,415,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.23. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

