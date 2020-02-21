Lobstex Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a total market cap of $375,515.00 and $130,777.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00345391 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012506 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,620,873 coins and its circulating supply is 18,620,861 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

