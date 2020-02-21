Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Shares Up 1.2%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.60, 6,191 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 11,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

