Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC)’s share price rose 15.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 14,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 38,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC)

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions.

