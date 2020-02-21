Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading Up 0.5%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.45), approximately 84,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 231,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.45).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.38 million and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93.

About Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

