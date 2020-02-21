Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.21% of Cabot Microelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 37.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.71. 134,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average is $140.91. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCMP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

