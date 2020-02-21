Majedie Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,384 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after buying an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.75.

RE stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.93. The company had a trading volume of 153,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.32. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $210.13 and a twelve month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

