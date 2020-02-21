Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 527.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 143,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after buying an additional 191,135 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVN. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE BVN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,361. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -124.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

