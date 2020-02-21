Majedie Asset Management Ltd Invests $22.25 Million in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 911,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.22% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,827,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $14,476,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 547,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 470,080 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,217,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 448,313 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 10,788,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,073. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

