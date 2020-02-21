Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 14,484 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

NYSE LMT traded down $8.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $425.97. 1,189,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

