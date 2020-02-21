Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.