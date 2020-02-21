Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Mantech International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mantech International has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mantech International to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 3,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

