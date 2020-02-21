Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Marcus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marcus to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. Marcus has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCS. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

