Maria C. Freire Sells 1,465 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director Maria C. Freire sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $255,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,652 shares in the company, valued at $636,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ARE stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average is $157.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
