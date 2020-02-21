Maria C. Freire Sells 1,465 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director Maria C. Freire sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $255,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,652 shares in the company, valued at $636,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average is $157.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

