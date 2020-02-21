Mark R. Defazio Sells 861 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $42,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark R. Defazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $114,091.25.

Shares of MCB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $403.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

MCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

