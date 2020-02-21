Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Trading Down 18.2%

Marksmen Energy Inc (CVE:MAH)’s share price traded down 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 9,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.56.

Marksmen Energy Company Profile (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio, United States and Alberta, Canada. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010.

