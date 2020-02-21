MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. MEDNAX updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.63 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.55 to $0.63 EPS.

MEDNAX stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 4,217,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

